Suspended ZANU-PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Tafadzwa Musarara has found himself at the centre of a growing political and economic storm after leading a court challenge against Government's grain import levy framework, a policy authorities say is critical for protecting local farmers, financing irrigation infrastructure and reducing Zimbabwe's dependence on imports.

Musarara, who is also chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), fronted legal proceedings seeking to stop the implementation of Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025. However, the High Court struck the matter off the urgent roll, allowing Government to continue implementing the measures as debate intensifies over the future of Zimbabwe's food security and import substitution agenda.

In court papers, GMAZ warned that the levies would increase production costs and eventually result in higher prices for bread, mealie meal and other basic commodities. Musarara argued that the measures could push the price of bread above the US$1 mark and increase the cost of other staple foods.

He has also threatened to mobilise grain millers against the policy, arguing that the additional costs imposed by the import levy regime would inevitably be passed on to consumers through higher bread, mealie meal and other basic food prices.

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Critics, however, have interpreted the remarks as pressure tactics aimed at forcing Government to abandon a policy designed to support local farmers and irrigation development. They argue that threatening bread price increases undermines national efforts to strengthen domestic agricultural production and reduce dependence on imported grain.

Agricultural stakeholders backing the policy have accused some millers of resisting localisation measures because imported grain often offers higher profit margins than investing in domestic production systems, contract farming and irrigation development.

They argue that continued dependence on imported grain, including genetically modified grain permitted in some source markets, undermines local producers and weakens Zimbabwe's long-term food sovereignty objectives.

Government maintains that SI 87 of 2025 forms part of a broader import substitution strategy aimed at rebuilding domestic agricultural capacity, reducing foreign currency outflows and strengthening national food security.

Treasury has since reaffirmed support for revised grain marketing arrangements that retain import levies, while directing that revenues collected be channelled towards farmer payments and irrigation development projects.

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Authorities say approximately US$5.7 million has already been raised through the framework, with funds being invested in irrigation schemes and farmer support programmes across the country.

The Indigenous Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (IGMAZ) welcomed the High Court ruling and described the levy framework as essential for protecting the gains of the Land Reform Programme and promoting indigenous participation in agricultural value chains.

IGMAZ warned that excessive reliance on imports risks turning Zimbabwe into what it termed a "supermarket economy" dependent on foreign producers while local agriculture and industry struggle to compete.

The levy framework has also received backing from farmer unions, legal experts and senior Government officials, who argue that the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act empowers authorities to impose such levies in pursuit of agricultural development and food security objectives.

Supporters of the policy further argue that countries which successfully industrialised historically used targeted interventions to nurture domestic industries before exposing them to unrestricted foreign competition.