Zimbabwe: Mazowe Central MP Throws Weight Behind CAB 3

Mazowe Central legislator Dr Maxmore Njanji has backed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3), arguing that the proposed changes are necessary to strengthen governance and enable the Presidency to effectively drive Zimbabwe's development agenda.

Contributing to debate on the Bill in the National Assembly, Dr Njanji said the Presidency plays a central role in providing national leadership, setting policy direction and overseeing government programmes.

"The Presidency is not merely an office; it is the institution entrusted with providing national leadership, policy direction and oversight of Government programmes," he said.

The legislator argued that as Zimbabwe moves towards achieving Vision 2030, the demands placed on the Executive have increased, making it necessary for the country's constitutional framework to evolve in support of efficient governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr Njanji said the proposed constitutional changes would promote institutional stability, continuity and effectiveness in government, factors he described as essential for sustainable development.

He pointed to economic gains recorded under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, citing investments in mining, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing as evidence of progress under the Second Republic.

According to the MP, major projects such as road rehabilitation programmes, dam construction, rural industrialisation initiatives, innovation hubs and increased foreign direct investment demonstrate the country's ongoing economic transformation.

He also highlighted the Government's development philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, saying previously marginalised communities have benefited from improved infrastructure and public services.

Dr Njanji said investments in roads, clinics, schools, irrigation schemes and digital connectivity have expanded development opportunities in many parts of the country.

He argued that strong and capable institutions are vital for attracting investment and fostering economic growth.

"Strong institutions anchored on capable leadership create confidence, attract investment and accelerate economic growth," he said.

The legislator urged fellow Members of Parliament to support the Bill, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen governance structures and improve the welfare of Zimbabweans.

He said policy consistency and predictability are important for both investors and development partners and that the proposed amendments would contribute to creating a stable environment for economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Njanji concluded by calling on Parliament to back the constitutional reforms in the interest of national development, stability and prosperity.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 continues to generate robust debate both inside and outside Parliament with supporters arguing that it will strengthen governance and accelerate development while critics have raised concerns about some of its implications for constitutional democracy and accountability.