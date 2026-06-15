Nigeria: President Tinubu Hails Professor Femi Osofisan At 80

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Few men live in the full expression of the abundance of their talents. Professor Babafemi Adeyemi Osofisan is one of those incredibly brilliant individuals who have blessed our world with their creativity.

A playwright, poet, novelist, teacher, scholar, emeritus professor and newspaper columnist, Professor Osofisan has dedicated his life to addressing societal ills and calling for a moral reawakening through his works. His novella, Maami, served as the basis for a Nigerian drama film produced and directed by Tunde Kelani in 2011.

Born in Erunwon, Ogun State, Professor Osofisan attended Government College Ibadan for his secondary education. He then went to the University of Ibadan, where he majored in French. He later attended the Sorbonne in Paris for his graduate studies.

He served in various faculty positions at the University of Ibadan, where he retired as a full professor. In recognition of his efforts in theatre arts, he was awarded the prestigious Thalia Prize by the International Association of Theatre Critics in 2016.

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I warmly congratulate this literary colossus as he turns 80 on June 16. His life and accomplishments are a demonstration of service, dedication, and hard work.

I salute his enormous contributions to scholarship and the theatre arts and his consistent advocacy for a national rebirth. He remains one of our nation's finest minds.

As Professor Osofisan celebrates this milestone, I join his family, friends, and the literary community in wishing him excellent health and praying that his fount of wisdom continues to flourish.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

June 15, 2026