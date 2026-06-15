Nigeria: President Tinubu Condoles With the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy On Mother's Passing

15 June 2026
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
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President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, on the passing of her beloved mother, Hajiya Fatima Musa Musawa.

Hajiya Musawa died on Saturday, June 13.

The President enjoins the minister to take the passing of her mum with equanimity, saying he knows the death of a parent, particularly a mother, can be painful because he had experienced it before.

President Tinubu remarks: "I received the news of the demise of Hajiya Musawa with deep sadness, occurring just a few years after the patriarch of the family, Ambassador Musa Musawa, passed on.

"I condole with Barrister Hannatu Musawa and the entire family at this time of grieving over a loving mother who was also a strong pillar of support and strength within the family.

"I pray that Allah will grant Hajiya Fatima Musawa eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus, and grant the Minister, her siblings, and the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 15, 2026

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