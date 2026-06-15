Nigeria: Oba Olabomi Bags International Recognition As Swedish Institute Confers Honorary Membership

Funmi Ogundare

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, has been conferred with an honorary membership award by the Software Engineering Alumni Community of Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden, in recognition of his contributions to education, innovation and societal development.

Speaking on the international recognitioon, the Head of the Department of Software Engineering at BTH, Michael Mattsson, the honour reflects Oba Olabomi's distinguished leadership, commitment to higher education and efforts in promoting international cooperation, innovation and academic excellence.

He stated: "The award is reserved for individuals whose contributions have significantly advanced educational development and inspired transformative leadership beyond their immediate spheres of influence."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the monarch's support for education, research and technological advancement had strengthened institutions under his leadership, particularly FUNAAB, while also promoting excellence in software engineering education, digital innovation and research.

Presenting the award, Vice-Chancellor of BTH, Henric Johnson, said Oba Olabomi's association with the global software engineering community would inspire students, researchers, educators, entrepreneurs and future technology leaders across Africa and beyond.

He added that the recognition underscored the monarch's growing reputation as a visionary traditional ruler and advocate of education whose contributions continue to attract international acclaim.

According to him, "The honour also highlights the increasing profile of FUNAAB and Osun State University in academic leadership and international collaboration, reflecting their commitment to excellence and innovation in higher education.

"The monarch's continued support for education, research and technological advancement would further strengthen the positions of FUNAAB and UNIOSUN as centres of excellence in software engineering education, digital innovation and research."

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olabomi expressed gratitude to BTH for the recognition, describing the honorary membership as a testament to the enduring value of knowledge, innovation and global partnerships.

He commended the institution for its commitment to excellence in teaching, research and technological advancement, adding that the honour would further motivate him to continue promoting education, capacity building and youth empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also pledged to deepen collaborations that would foster academic exchange, technological development and sustainable solutions to societal challenges.

The royal father dedicated the award to the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the managements of FUNAAB, UNIOSUN, and the people of Osun State.

The monarch's delegation to Sweden included the Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Babatunde Olushola Kehinde, and the Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Odunayo Clement Adebooye, among other dignitaries.