Gambia: Father and Daughter in Need of Urgent Financial Assistance to Continue Medical Treatment

One Mr A. Joof and his daughter, aged 10, are soliciting financial support to continue their ongoing medical treatment in Dakar.

Mr Joof, who, together with her daughter, was undergoing medical treatment in Dakar since last year, said they could no longer continue the treatment due to financial constraints, leading to rapid deterioration of their condition.

In a pathetic tone, Mr Joof calls on Government, philanthropists, individuals and organisations to help him and his daughter to continue their treatment.

The family can be reached on: +220 3417913 / 2744257

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