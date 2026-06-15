South Africa: 'You Left Us Traumatised' - Crosby Families Tell of Violent Raid

"The people who are meant to protect us, harm us. So who do we go to for protection then?"

That is the question Stephanie Barnes has been asking since late Saturday night, when members of the police's anti-gang unit and the SA National Defence Force entered her family home in Crosby, Johannesburg, where relatives and friends had gathered for a braai.

Barnes said the men were outside in the yard, sitting near the fire, while she and other women were inside the house. It was meant to be an ordinary evening, but within minutes, she said, it turned into a scene of shouting, fear and violence.

CCTV footage from the property shows officers and military personnel entering the yard and immediately forcing family friend, Moegamat Hassim, to the ground without first speaking to him or explaining why they were there.

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Hassim said he was coming out of the house when he saw an armed, uniformed man and froze on the stairs. CCTV footage shows him being struck, forced down, kicked and trampled before being ordered to put his face into the ground.

"I just saw the gun, I saw the uniform," he said.

According to Barnes, the men at the house were manhandled, ordered down and searched, while some were allegedly slapped, kicked and struck with rifles or the magazines of firearms. She said no one was told what crime was being investigated, what officers were looking for, or why the family home had been targeted.

But the reign of terror by the group of anti-gang unit police and military did not begin or end with Barnes' household. In a bizarre mistake, the group of law enforcement pitched up at the wrong address a block away and forced their way into the property of Loveshnee Naidoo and her family who had already settled down for bed that night.

"Our family is so traumatised after this," she said. "There were about 20 or 25 army guys with big rifles. They barged in, they searched all the rooms. My son was having a panic attack, my mother was in the kitchen. They went to get my brother from his room, he's got rheumatoid arthritis and they grabbed him by his gown and dragged him to the kitchen."

Naidoo said her brother's medication was delivered the week before, but when the law enforcement saw it they accused them of possessing drugs.

After trying to verify the drugs and their proof of residence, the law enforcement personnel moved to the back of the property where Naidoo had a tenant. "A few of them went into the backroom, they broke through my tenant's door, they stole his powerbank, they bust my kitchen window, and the kitchen door is broken," she said.

A pillar by the outside gate was also damaged, and when Naidoo pointed it out to one of the personnel, he just responded with "Voetsek!".

It was only after this ordeal that one of the anti-gang officers apparently realised they were at the wrong address. "There was five SAPS members from the anti-gang unit, the one called my mom quietly and said 'we are so sorry ma'am, we have got the wrong house.' So they weren't supposed to come here... You've traumatised me and my family, you've broken my wall, you've broken my gate, you've broken the kitchen window, you've broken the kitchen door, bust through the tenant's door as well and now you've got the audacity to say 'No voetsek, we're not fixing nothing.' You've left us traumatised," Naidoo said.

It was after this ordeal that they moved to Barnes' household.

Barnes and Hassim were told by the officials that they were acting on a "tip-off".

Another family friend, who did not want to be identified, was particularly picked out by the officials as he was repeatedly slapped, kicked and stomped on, and even hit with a rifle and the rifle's magazine. Almost a week later, he was still limping from the injuries he sustained in the assault.

The family also alleges that items were stolen during the search. Barnes said a woman officer with braids repeatedly entered a cottage on the property and later left with a Calvin Klein sling bag containing cash and jewellery. CCTV footage shows the female officer moving with the bag near vehicles on the property before the group left.

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Raheed Hoosem, chairperson of the Brixton Community Police Forum, lodged a formal complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and SAPS district command, asking for an urgent investigation into allegations that military personnel and members of the Anti-Gang Unit harassed, robbed and assaulted at least two families in Crosby.

He said the allegations, if confirmed, could point to abuse of authority, unlawful conduct, intimidation and a serious breakdown of trust between the community and law enforcement.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told Our City News that cases of assault and malicious damage to property were opened against the officers and confirmed that the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the matter was referred to the investigative body and said investigators were meeting with the complainants and looking into the matter, but couldn't comment further.