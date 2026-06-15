South Africa: 15 Days Without Water for Thousands of Residents

Friday marked Day 15 without water for thousands of residents under Johannesburg's Commando system, with little clarity from officials about the cause of the lengthy water outage.

On 29 May pumping to the Eikenhof station was reduced to 91% for 12 hours and then fully reinstated to a 100% pumping volume. Since then, large parts of the Commando system have been without water and as of Thursday, Parktown West, Brixton, Melville, Mayfair, Westbury and Coronationville, had no water.

Communications from Johannesburg Water at 2pm on Thursday simply stated that the Commando system's levels declined at night and there was "very little to no improvement overnight".

The capacity across the entire Commando system has been affected, Johannesburg Water said. At midday on Thursday, the Crosby reservoir was supplying fairly well, the Crosby pump was normal, Brixton 1 Reservoir was low with poor pressure expected and Brixton 1 tower was critically low due to the low reservoir level.

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Kyle Jacobs, councillor for Ward 87, which is in the middle of the Commando system issues, blasted the City saying the silence from the leaders was deafening.

"Communities stretching from Parktown West to Brixton have been without water for nearly two weeks following Rand Water maintenance that commenced in late May. What was promised as a routine intervention has spiralled into a full-blown crisis and no one in authority appears to be in any hurry to resolve it," he said.

"The reasons are not difficult to understand. Johannesburg's water infrastructure is in a state of serious disrepair, inadequate pumping capacity, reservoirs taken offline, and a main supply line unable to meet basic demand. This is not bad luck; this is the predictable consequence of years of neglect," he added.

However, in Parliament on Wednesday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina had claimed the Brixton Reservoir project as a government success story, he said.

Jacobs said she was subsequently informed that the community serviced by that very reservoir was currently 12 days without water.

Jacobs said he had been driving around the city trying to find Johannesburg Water officials who could give him answers about the water outage. He said he had been given information that Rand Water was not pumping at full capacity, yet neither Rand Water nor Johannesburg Water has offered any transparency on this.

Late Thursday afternoon Jacobs said Johannesburg Water advised him that their systems required approximately 2 500 cubic metres of water supply to operate effectively. However, the system was currently receiving only 2,300 cubic metres. This shortfall in bulk supply is a direct result of Rand Water's Meredale Reservoir System, which serves as a critical component of the network supplying pump stations such as Eikenhof. The Meredale Reservoir is currently at critically low levels, which is limiting Rand Water's ability to pump sufficient volumes into Johannesburg Water's systems.

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Residents of Westbury protest over an extended water outage in the area. OUR CITY NEWS/Ihsaan Haffejee

"JW's technical management further advised that they continue to implement a number of operational interventions aimed at improving the situation. These include throttling supply to other systems and temporarily closing certain reservoir outlets to assist with the recovery of the Meredale System while also increasing supply to the Commando System. When pressed for a revised timeline for full system recovery, JW was unable to provide even an estimated timeframe. However, they have requested six days for the current interventions to yield measurable results," Jacobs said.

Civil society advocacy group WaterCAN demanded answers from the City about what the causes of the lengthy outage were, especially since more maintenance work on 17 July will again see the Commando system impacted. The July maintenance will result in 50% pumping at Eikenhof for 12 hours.

WaterCAN's Dr Ferrial Adam said Johannesburg Water must account for the factors that contributed to the slow recovery of the Commando system and what measures will be implemented ahead of the next planned maintenance shutdown.