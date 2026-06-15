South Africa: Failing Governance Forces Citizens to Privatise Public Services

Two stories that we feature in this week's newsletter underline just what is wrong with our city and our country. Crime is completely out of hand, and a lack of - or poor - policing is making things worse. Having effectively handed over to criminals to do as they please, our government has forced citizens to take matters into their own hands.

The first story is a thorough, meticulously executed investigation by Nomazulu Moyo and Tulani Ngwenya into how criminal gangs have taken over Johannesburg's decommissioned landfill sites. While the Kya Sands landfill was decommissioned years ago, criminal gangs have stepped in and turned it into a business opportunity. They allow law-breaking trucks to dump at the site and to make space for the heaps of trash, they burn the refuse every night - sending plumes of toxic smoke into the air and further threatening the health and lives of those who live nearby.

What makes it worse is that even with a High Court order directing the City to take control of the Kya Sands landfill site, nothing has happened. Not only have concerned residents spent their own money to pursue the matter in court just to force the City to do its job, but they have also had to spend money installing physical access control features. The community has now run out of money and can only keep one manned access point.

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In the second story, we hear about how doctors in Mayfair are paying a private security company to guard the area because their practices are suffering. The rampant crime in the area is not only a direct threat to them - with a few having already fallen victim to crime - but also to their patients, who are now staying away.

While it is easy to commend the communities of both areas for taking initiative, it points to an even deeper problem. We are seeing less and less effective policing. Now, we are even seeing public functions like firefighting being privatised because most municipalities are without fire engines. Recently, a historic government building in Mthatha burnt to the ground - partly because there were not enough fire engines, and where there was one, it was ill-equipped. This story is no different in Johannesburg.

Some have demanded a rate boycott. But this radical idea is not a solution as it further entrenches lawlessness. One does feel for the citizens though, as they have to pay rates and taxes already, yet they must also do their own policing, take their government to court and pay for private ambulances and fire engines. So they are effectively being double-taxed.

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We have become a city and country that goes to the highest bidder. Everything has a price.

If citizens have to do all these things on their own, this begs the question: why do we need a government then?

- Ngalwa is the Editor-in-Chief of Our City News