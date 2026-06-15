Angolan Health Authorities Deny Mpox Cases in Icolo & Bengo Province

Luanda — The Ministry of Health has denied the existence of any positive cases of Mpox in the Sequele satellite town, province of Icolo e Bengo.

In a statement from MINSA, sent to ANGOP, the sector reports that it became aware of information shared in several digital platforms about an alleged case of Mpox involving a child residing in the municipality of Sequele.

It adds that the three suspected cases were submitted to clinical, epidemiological and lab evaluations, in accordance with national public health surveillance protocols.

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The statement notes that the samples collected were analyzed by the National Institute of Health Research (INIS), which confirmed the non-existence of Mpox infection in the patients.

It emphasizes that despite the negative results, health authorities guarantee that the monitoring of patients continues to be carried out.

The document adds that new samples were also collected for further testing in order to identify the origin of the symptoms presented.

It highlights that several infectious diseases can present clinical signs similar to those of Mpox, including chickenpox, measles, rubella, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, herpes virus infections and scabies, among other pathologies still under investigation.

The statement also reinforces that, to date, there is no confirmed case of Mpox related to this occurrence, nor any other confirmed case of the disease in the province of Icolo & Bengo.

In view of the circulation of unverified information, the Ministry of Health appeals to the population to remain calm and avoid the dissemination of content without official confirmation, warning of the risks of misinformation and social alarm.

"The authorities assure that epidemiological and lab surveillance remains active throughout the national territory, with a view to the early detection of any cases and the implementation of the necessary public health measures," the note reads.

The Ministry of Health reaffirms its commitment to continue informing the public in a transparent and timely manner about any relevant developments related to the disease.