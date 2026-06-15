Angola: Huambo At Angotic2026 With 10 Exhibitors and 14 Technological Projects

Huambo — The central province of Huambo will participate in ANGOTIC 2026 with 10 exhibitors and 14 projects related to new information and communication technologies, said the director of the local Office of Registries and Administrative Modernization, Adelino Tchitau, on Monday (8).

The 6th edition of the event, an initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media, will take place from the 11th to the 13th of this month in Luanda, the country's capital, under the motto "On the road to digital transformation."

In statements to ANGOP, Adelino Tchitau stated that these are applications as digital solutions to enable the administrative services of public and private institutions, protection against attacks from companies on the internet, and to facilitate the lives of people with certain disabilities.

Of these, he highlighted the application called "Accessible Braille Editor" (EBA-WEB), which allows blind people to write on the computer without any difficulty, recently launched by two local young people, namely Jaime Sali and Mendonça Simão, the latter visually impaired.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The official said that the representatives from Huambo traveled to Luanda last Sunday, with the support of the local government, for the proper organization of the exhibition spaces for the services and other technical issues required by the organization.

He said that these are young students, creators, and entrepreneurs driven by the local government, who will demonstrate that Huambo has many technological potentialities that are worth investing in.

In terms of participants, he went on to explain, the province of Huambo has already exceeded expectations, since, in 2023, in its only participation, it was represented by only three exhibitors and the same number of projects.

He said that the idea is to show Angola and the world the technological solutions that exist in the province of Huambo and the potential of academic institutions in training young people in the field.

He asserted that ANGOTIC is a space that should be used to seek and interact with investors or funders of some creative ideas in the market.

ANGOTIC-2026 expects to have more than 20,000 participants, 100 exhibitors, the same number of speakers, 117 companies, 180 startups, in addition to roundtables, technical sessions, among other attractions.

The event is the main information and communication technology forum in Angola, bringing together companies, startups, experts, academics and government institutions, in a space for innovation, debate and networking. ZZN/ALH/TED/jmc