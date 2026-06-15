Angola: Health Sector Gains 147 New Specialist Doctors

Talatona — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) awarded, on Wednesday (10) in Luanda, certificates to 147 specialist doctors from health units in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, and Icolo & Bengo, as part of the Human Resources Training Program for Universal Health Coverage (PFRHS).

The ceremony, which took place under the motto "Excellence in specialization, commitment to the health of Angola," certified various specialties, notably Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology, among others.

According to the PFRHS coordinator and technical manager, Job Monteiro, the qualification of personnel is the basis for building a modern health system, closer to the population and with greater responsiveness.

The official stressed that the integration of these specialists into health units will allow for improved institutional capacity and reduce waiting times for specialized consultations.

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"The specialists who are receiving their certificates today are the result of rigorous technical, scientific, and professional standards," he stated, emphasizing that the country has high expectations on these professionals.

Job Monteiro also appealed to the newly graduated specialists to be guided by ethics, humanization, and commitment to scientific research, assuming themselves as agents of transformation in the health system.

In turn, the Director-General of the Institute of Specialization in Health, Mateus Guilherme, considered the event another milestone in the history of medical internships in Angola.

Regarding geographical distribution, of the 147 certified specialists, 16 are from the province of Icolo & Bengo and 5 from Bengo, with the remainder from hospital units in Luanda.

In terms of gender, 86 are female and 61 are male, corresponding to 58.5% and 41.5%, respectively.

Among the hospitals with trained specialists, the following stand out: David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital with 31, Lucrécia Paim Maternity Hospital (28), Viana General Hospital Bishop Emílio de Carvalho (17), Ngangula and Prenda with 16 each, as well as the Lucrécia Paim Maternity Hospital and the Main Military Hospital (15).