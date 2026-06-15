Angola: Huíla Provincial Govt Launches Cancer Screening Program

Lubango — The government of the southern province of Huíla launched on Tuesday (09) a screening and early diagnosis program for breast and cervical cancer, to strengthen prevention and reduce mortality associated with these diseases.

The initiative aims to bring health services closer to communities and ensure greater access to preventive examinations, focusing on timely detection, considered crucial for successful treatment.

Presiding over the launch ceremony, the Vice-Governor for the Political, Economic and Social Sector, Maria João Chipalavela, stated that the lack of regular screenings continues to be one of the main obstacles in the fight against cancer, leading many women to seek assistance only in the terminal phase of the disease.

The official highlighted that the new project emerges as a concrete response to the challenge, allowing for a stronger link between health services and the female population, mostly in areas further away from urban centers.

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Maria Chipalavela emphasized that despite the existence of tests such as mammograms, Pap smears, and HPV vaccination, many women still lack regular access to these services, advocating for a greater culture of prevention and self-care.

For the vice-governor, prevention should be seen as an investment in the health of families and communities, considering the central role of women in the social structure.

In turn, the director of the Irene Neto Provincial Maternity Hospital, Eurídice Chongolola, considered the initiative an important step towards strengthening women's health in the province and the country.

She defended the need to expand health education and the coverage of screening services, stressing that early diagnosis is fundamental to reducing mortality and increasing the chances of a cure.