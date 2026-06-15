Angola Reaches 70 Percent Vaccination Coverage - Health Ministry

Luanda -The National Public Health Director, Helga Freitas said on Tuesday in Luanda that vaccination coverage in Angola has reached 70% thanks to the government's efforts to ensure the acquisition and distribution of vaccines throughout the national territory.

Speaking to ANGOP on the World Immunization Day celebrated on June 9, the official highlighted that although it is below the 95% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination continues to be the most effective measure to reduce infant mortality and protect children against preventable diseases.

"We have a great challenge, which is to achieve 95 percent coverage for all antigens, as recommended by the WHO. However, we understand that there are difficulties related to families' access to vaccination services and the availability of parents, especially mothers, who often combine work with other responsibilities," she said.

Despite the challenges, Helga Freitas said the outcome of the National Immunization Program is positive, highlighting the progress made in recent years in terms of expanding services and strengthening the cold chain for vaccine storage.

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According to the doctor, the country currently has around 1,300 health units with immunization programs and adequate conditions for vaccine storage, allowing for greater access to vaccination services for the population.

The director said the Health Ministry continues to use advanced teams to reach communities far from health units, ensuring that children living in remote areas are also vaccinated.

"The biggest challenge continues to be access. There are communities that are still far from health units, and it is through mobile teams that we are able to deliver vaccination and other essential public health interventions," she said.

In addition to immunization, the teams distribute vitamin A, impregnated mosquito nets, and carry out health promotion activities, contributing to the prevention of various diseases.

Helga Freitas also highlighted some innovative initiatives implemented in certain locations, such as the opening of vaccination posts on Sundays, as in the municipality of Cazenga, in Luanda, to facilitate families' access to services.

The official said the country has relied on the support of international partners to strengthen vaccination efforts, including the provision of transportation for teams working in hard-to-reach areas.

"Our message is that parents take their children to get vaccinated and complete the vaccination schedule by the first year of life. Vaccines protect our children and save lives," she stressed.