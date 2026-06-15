Nigeria: Ijaw and Urhobo Accept Presidential Intervention Over Warri Delineation Dispute

Warri — The Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo leaders of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State, have accepted the presidential intervention in the Warri delineation dispute, warning against further alteration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s delineation report as presented on May 20th in Asaba.

The Ijaw and Urhobo, at a joint press conference in Warri, yesterday, stated that they accepted the presidential intervention reluctantly as a mark of respect for President Bola Tinubu in respect of the alteration to the Registration/Electoral Wards in Warri South West Local.

They, however, warned that they would not accept any further alteration to INEC's delineation report of May 20th in any form whatsoever and under any circumstances.

"That we have reluctantly accepted the intervention of the President and Commander-in-Chief in respect of the alteration to the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards in Warri South West Local Government Area as mark of respect for the President and in the interest of peace.

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"That we would not accept any further alteration to the INEC's delineation report presented to stakeholders on the 20th day of May, 2025 with respect to the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards Composition between the ethnic nationalities in the different Local Government Areas, names of Registration Areas, Polling Units Composition or any other form of alteration to the report.

"INEC must not do any alteration to the May 20, 2026 report in any form whatsoever and under any circumstances", they stated.

The Indigenous Ijaws and Urhobos noted that the Itsekiris were still unsatisfied despite the political interventions that have altered the INEC delineation report in their favour and urged the electoral body to upload the final report without further delay.

"We call on INEC to upload the report of the Registrations Areas/Polling Units into its portal without further delay and commence a special registration and transfer of voters to the newly created Registration Areas and Polling Units in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

"We state in conclusion that any further delay in the implementation of the delineation report and attempt to alter the report would amount to betray of trust by the Federal Government and INEC, and we should not be blamed for the likely consequences that would follow," they added.