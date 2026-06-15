Angola: All in Place for Angotic 2026 to Kick Off

Luanda — Luanda hosts as of Thursday (11) the 6th Edition of the Angola International Forum on Information and Communication Technologies (ANGOTIC), repositioning the country at the center of innovation and the digital economy of the African continent.

The event aims to boost the country's digital transformation, promoting technological solutions that strengthen strategic sectors, from connectivity, cybersecurity, AI and digital government.

Taking place until Saturday (13) at the Talatona Conventions Center (CCTA), the initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (MINTTICS) - which is already positioned as an international platform for innovation and technology - will bring together more than 100 exhibitors and an equal number of speakers, 117 national and foreign companies, 21 of which are newcomers, and more than 300 startups.

To happen under the motto "On the Road to Digital Transformation," the event also includes 10 thematic sessions and an equal number of roundtables, 3 innovation grants, and five workshops.

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The current year's motto aims to focus on digitalization, modernization, the provision of local services, sustainable innovation, inclusion, and strengthened cooperation.

The event will focus on discussing topics such as AI and the Digital Economy, Fake News, Electronic Governance, Local Products and Services, Digital Television, Data Center Management, Regulation of Communications and Digital Infrastructures, Innovation in Local Products and Services, among others.

The Director-General of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Salem Al Oubaisi, the Executive Director of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), Humbulani Mudau, the Chair of the Portuguese Space Agency, Ricardo Conde, and the Director-General of Space in Africa (SiA), Temidayio Onionsun are some of the confirmed speakers.

Also on the list are Fabio Alira Narazzaqui, Senior Director of Digital Solutions and Operations at Huawei; Alex Fortescue, Director of Africa Maxar, a leading high-resolution satellite imagery company; Selina Hayes, Executive Director and President of Hayes Group International; Kathleen Karika, Associate Administrator of NASA's Office of International and Interagency Relations (OIIR); and other national and international experts.

The forum is expected to attract 20,000 visitors, 10,000 more than the previous Edition.

For the 1st time, ANGOTIC 2026 will feature coverage from media outlets in Turkey, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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By holding the forum, the government aims to boost Angola's position on the global innovation and digital transformation agenda.

ANGOTIC is the largest international information and communication technology event in Angola, created in 2018 by the Ministry of Telecommunications, IT and Mass Media.

The event was designed to promote digital inclusion and consolidate Angola as a benchmark in the global digital economy.

Since its 1st Edition, the initiative has contributed to strengthening the Angolan entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating na area for the establishment of partnerships between national and foreign companies, as well as for the presentation of innovative solutions from startups in the local market.

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