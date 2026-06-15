Namibia: Khomas, Omaheke Polio Vaccination Campaigns End

The Ministry of Health and Social Services' targeted polio vaccination campaign in the Khomas and Omaheke regions concluded on Saturday.

The campaign, which started on Monday, was launched after traces of the polio virus type 2 were detected in sewage samples in Windhoek and Gobabis recently.

In response to the findings, the ministry rolled out a targeted vaccination campaign to protect children from the effects of polio.

The same virus was detected at Rundu in the Kavango East region late last year.

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Babylon campaign community mobiliser Martin Imene during a house-to-house vaccination campaign on Saturday urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the few hours remaining to visit designated health facilities or the house-to-house vaccination points in their communities.

He said immunisation is important in preventing children from becoming paralysed.

"We started the polio vaccination in 2016, but some children were not vaccinated. Right now, we are mopping up and want to make sure all children from birth to 10 years are vaccinated," he said.

He said the campaign was specifically targeting children, and not adults because they are not considered to be at risk.

Imene said parents who may have missed the house-to-house campaign can still take their children to designated health facilities for vaccination.

No cases of paralysis have been recorded so far.