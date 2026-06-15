Africa: Jazz Legend Abdullah Ibrahim Dies

Michael Hoefner/Wikipedia
(file photo)
15 June 2026
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Legendary South African jazz composer and cultural icon Abdullah Ibrahim has died aged 91. His family confirmed that Ibrahim died peacefully in Germany after a short illness.

With a career spanning more than 70 years, Ibrahim was one of the most influential and celebrated figures in international jazz, always staying true by blending the genre with the rich musical traditions of South Africa.

His final performance was at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March this year, and he will be laid to rest in the German town where he lived.

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