Malawi: Exploits University Graduates Over 1,200 Students

Exploits University on Saturday conferred degrees and diplomas on more than 1,200 students in various disciplines during its latest graduation ceremony, marking another milestone in the institution's growth and contribution to Malawi's higher education sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, University President Professor Desmond Bikoko commended both graduates and academic staff for their dedication and perseverance, describing the occasion as a testament to the institution's commitment to academic excellence.

Prof. Bikoko said the university has successfully completed a number of critical academic and regulatory processes aimed at strengthening quality assurance and compliance with national higher education standards.

He expressed satisfaction that the institution has been re-registered and that additional academic programmes have received approval from regulators, broadening opportunities for students.

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"We have completed significant academic and regulatory processes to ensure compliance and maintain the quality standards expected of a modern institution of higher learning. I am pleased that the university has been re-registered and that new programmes have been approved," he said.

The university president said the achievements demonstrate Exploits University's determination to address previous regulatory concerns while strengthening its academic standing.

He also praised the graduating students for overcoming numerous challenges during their studies, including financial and personal difficulties, and urged them to use their education to make a positive impact on society.

Under the theme, "Moving Forward with Hope," Prof. Bikoko encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation, adaptability, and resilience in a rapidly changing world.

"Create opportunities where none exist, lead with integrity, and contribute meaningfully to the realization of Malawi Vision 2063," he said.

Prof. Bikoko also paid tribute to the university's faculty and staff for their role in shaping future leaders.

"I commend the faculty for your dedication in shaping future leaders. I have been at the helm of Exploits University since 2018, and I am more confident now than ever before about the institution's future," he added.

Guest of Honour Dr. Fritz Kadyoma, Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, commended Exploits University for complementing government efforts to expand access to higher education and develop a skilled workforce.

He said private universities continue to play an important role in increasing opportunities for Malawians to access quality tertiary education.

Dr. Kadyoma further praised the institution for strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and promoting entrepreneurship, technical skills, and digital competencies among students.

"We commend the university for strengthening STEM education and for promoting technical, entrepreneurial, and digital skills that are essential for national development," he said.

He emphasized the need for higher learning institutions to intensify research, innovation, and commercialization efforts to ensure graduates are equipped with skills relevant to industry and the labour market.

According to Dr. Kadyoma, such efforts are critical to producing highly skilled and innovative graduates capable of driving Malawi's transition to a knowledge-based and industrialized economy in line with Vision 2063.

Founded in May 2010, Exploits University is a private higher education institution registered under the Companies Act as Exploits University Limited.

The university operates two campuses--its main campus in Area 4, Lilongwe, and another in Blantyre--and was officially recognized by government as an institution of higher learning in 2012.

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In June 2019, the National Council for Higher Education accredited the university and several of its programmes, including Accountancy, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Health Systems Management, and postgraduate programmes in Business Administration and Human Resource Management.

Today, the institution offers eight undergraduate degree programmes, three master's degree programmes, and three diploma programmes. It also provides tuition for professional qualifications offered by ICAM, ABMA, and ABE.

To date, Exploits University has produced more than 14,500 graduates at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, making it one of the country's significant contributors to human capital development.

One of the graduates, Khalida Tuzija, who obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, expressed gratitude for the education she received, saying it has equipped her with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue her ambitions and contribute to national development.