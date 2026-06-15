Somalia: Somaliland, Israel Agree to Deepen Cooperation After Presidential Talks

Jerusalem — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday pledged to strengthen cooperation between their two sides following talks at the Israeli presidential residence, where they jointly addressed the media.

The two leaders said their discussions focused on expanding bilateral engagement and building what they described as a forward-looking partnership based on shared interests.

President Cirro said the talks reflected the growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel, adding that both sides would work together to build a future based on cooperation, mutual benefit and shared opportunities aimed at advancing the development of their peoples.

He expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him during a state lunch hosted by the Israeli president, thanking Herzog for the warm reception.

For his part, President Isaac Herzog said the time had come to move beyond declarations of relations toward "real and substantive cooperation" between the two sides.

He said Somaliland and Israel shared similar strategic interests and challenges, particularly in combating extremist groups, ensuring regional security and safeguarding maritime routes.

The meeting marks a further step in Somaliland's efforts to expand international engagement, particularly with partners in the Middle East, amid broader geopolitical shifts in the region.