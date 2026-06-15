Somalia: Jubaland President Commissions Elite Duufaan Unit for Anti-Militant Operations

Kismaayo, Somalia — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe, on Sunday presided over the graduation of the elite Duufaan unit of the Jubaland Darawiish forces, urging the newly trained troops to uphold discipline and protect civilians as they prepare to join operations against armed groups in the region.

The special forces unit is expected to take part in security operations and efforts to recapture areas still under the influence of militant groups in parts of Jubaland.

Addressing the closing ceremony in Kismayo, Ahmed Madobe called on the soldiers to make effective use of the skills acquired during their training, particularly lessons related to community engagement and the protection of civilians' rights.

He stressed that success in security operations depended not only on military strength but also on earning the trust and support of local communities.

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"It is important that the people see you as a force committed to their safety, security and development. That is the key to the success of any operation," the Jubaland leader said.

He also praised the troops for the dedication and competence they demonstrated throughout the training period and encouraged them to carry out their duties with integrity, patriotism and professionalism.

Jubaland authorities have increasingly sought to strengthen their security capabilities as Somali forces continue campaigns against armed groups across different parts of the country. The newly graduated Duufaan unit is expected to play a prominent role in maintaining security and supporting ongoing liberation efforts in areas facing persistent security threats.