East Africa: Somalia's New Ambassador Presents Credentials in Libya

Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Libya formally presented his credentials on Sunday to the head of Libya's Presidential Council, marking the official start of his diplomatic mission and underscoring efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral ties.

Ambassador Abdifatah Sheikh Ahmed Abdulmannan handed over his letters of credence to Mohamed al-Menfi, chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, during an official ceremony in Tripoli, according to Somali officials.

The presentation of credentials formally inaugurates the ambassador's tenure and reflects the commitment of Somalia and Libya to deepen their longstanding relations and expand cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Abdifatah conveyed greetings and congratulations from Somalia's leadership to al-Menfi, reaffirming Mogadishu's determination to enhance bilateral relations and broaden collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Officials said the discussions highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Somalia and Libya, with both sides expressing a desire to strengthen diplomatic engagement and cooperation.

The appointment comes as Somalia seeks to expand its diplomatic outreach across the region and reinforce partnerships with fellow Arab and African states.