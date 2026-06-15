Somalia: Somali Army Chief Chairs Security Meeting Ahead of Aussom Transition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's army chief on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting focused on accelerating military operations, strengthening the armed forces and preparing for the transfer of national security responsibilities from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), officials said.

Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, presided over the regular morning session of the army's general command, where senior officers reviewed the country's overall security situation and the military's readiness to assume greater responsibilities.

According to officials, discussions centered on intensifying ongoing operations against militant groups, advancing reforms and modernization efforts within the SNA, and enhancing preparedness ahead of the gradual handover of security duties currently supported by AUSSOM.

The meeting also examined security arrangements for upcoming celebrations marking Somalia's independence days, with commanders instructed to heighten vigilance and maintain operational readiness.

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Senior officers presented updates on ongoing missions and outlined plans aimed at improving the army's capabilities and effectiveness, the officials said.

Participants underscored the importance of closer coordination among Somalia's security institutions to safeguard the capital, Mogadishu, stressing that all relevant agencies must work in concert to ensure stability and public safety as the country moves toward taking full ownership of its security responsibilities.

The discussions come as Somalia continues efforts to rebuild and professionalize its security forces while preparing for the phased transition from African Union-backed stabilization support to nationally led security operations.