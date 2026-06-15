Somalia Opens Italy Business Week to Boost Trade and Investment Ties

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Sunday officially opened Italy-Somalia Business Week 2026 in Mogadishu, highlighting the country's efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen economic cooperation with Italy.

The event brought together senior officials from the Somali federal government, Somali business leaders and a large delegation from Italy to discuss investment opportunities, trade expansion and ways to strengthen economic partnerships between the two countries.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony, Salah said Somalia was now open for international trade and investment, stressing that the government had made economic development, investment promotion and job creation for Somali youth key priorities.

He said the government was implementing reforms aimed at improving the business environment, attracting international investors and reinforcing confidence among both domestic and foreign businesses.

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"Somalia is open for business and committed to creating an enabling environment for investors," the deputy prime minister said, underscoring the administration's drive to support private sector growth.

Italy and Somalia share longstanding historical ties, and officials said the business week would provide a platform for companies from both countries to explore new commercial opportunities and forge partnerships.

The Italy-Somalia Business Week 2026 is expected to pave the way for new agreements and economic cooperation between businesses from the two nations, potentially contributing to Somalia's economic growth and the strengthening of bilateral relations.