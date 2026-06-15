Africa: Germany Put Seven Past Debutants Curaçao

Germany inflicted a chastening defeat on Fifa World Cup™ debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium.

The four-time world champions made an ominous start, taking the lead after Felix Nmecha combined with Florian Wirtz and steered a superb first-time finish into the far corner.

The smallest nation by both size and population ever to participate in a WC were already significant outsiders against the 2014 champions, but it took less than six minutes for any kind of result for Curacao to look nigh on impossible.

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Curaçao had barely laid a glove on Julian Nagelsmann's team when some defensive uncertainty allowed Livano Comenencia to nestle a deflected effort beyond the despairing dive of returning World Cup 2014 winner Manuel Neuer, sparking jubilant scenes in sections of the stands.

But the joy was short-lived. Nico Schlotterbeck headed home unmarked from a corner, before Kai Havertz rolled in a penalty after Riechedly Bazoer had upended Nmecha, giving Germany a commanding half-time cushion.

Things went from bad to worse for Curaçao as Jamal Musiala latched onto Joshua Kimmich's defence-splitting pass and swept into the bottom corner within minutes of the restart.

Nathaniel Brown marked his World Cup debut with a composed volleyed finish, before substitute Deniz Undav added a sixth Germany goal from close range.

Havertz completed his brace late on to leave the smallest nation in tournament history to reflect on a heavy loss.

Germany assume control of Group E, while Curaçao's attentions turn to a crunch encounter with Ecuador on June 20.