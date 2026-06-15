Uganda: NCBA Golf Series 2026 Tees Off With Record Turnout and Regional Ambitions

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series has officially teed off with a strong opening qualifier at Uganda Golf Club, drawing more than 220 golfers and setting the tone for another competitive season of amateur golf across East Africa.

The tournament attracted golfers from across the country, all vying for a chance to secure qualification for the regional Grand Finale in Nairobi.

Participants displayed skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the day, underscoring the tournament's growing stature as one of East Africa's leading amateur golf platforms.

Speaking during the event, NCBA Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer Mark Muyobo said the Golf Series has evolved beyond a sporting competition to become a platform for talent development, networking and personal growth.

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"The NCBA Golf Series was created to go beyond the game, to build a platform where talent is nurtured, competition thrives, and meaningful relationships are formed. Over the years, it has grown into one of East Africa's most impactful sporting platforms, and Uganda remains central to that journey," Muyobo said.

He added that the tournament reflects the bank's broader mission of empowering individuals and communities to achieve their ambitions.

"At NCBA, we bank on belief and empower ambitions. This Series reflects our dedication to unlocking potential, not just in sport, but in the lives and aspirations of the communities we serve," he said.

The competition now shifts to Entebbe Club for the next qualifying event, where golfers will continue their pursuit of places at the regional finale in Nairobi.

Winners from each qualifier will earn the opportunity to represent Uganda at the championship, with NCBA covering their participation costs.

NCBA Bank Uganda Executive Director Julius Konyani said the series has become a unique platform that brings together sporting excellence, community engagement and purpose-driven partnerships.

"The NCBA Golf Series continues to stand out because it brings together competition, community, and purpose. It is a space where ambition is encouraged, talent is showcased, and lasting impact is created," Konyani said.

Beyond the competition, NCBA continues to support the growth of the sport through the NCBA Junior Golf Series, which is implemented in partnership with US Kids Golf.

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The programme is designed to equip young golfers with competitive skills and international exposure, helping nurture the next generation of golfing talent in Uganda.

The bank also extended the tournament's impact beyond sport through its partnership with Pendeza Uganda, distributing water purification systems to families in Makerere Kivulu.

The initiative highlights the Golf Series' role in supporting community development and social transformation.

Organisers congratulated the top performers in the opening qualifier and commended all participants for their enthusiasm and commitment, noting that their continued support has helped strengthen the tournament's identity and success.

With the opening event successfully concluded, the 2026 NCBA Golf Series is expected to deliver more memorable moments throughout the season while celebrating talent, ambition and the power of sport to connect communities across East Africa.