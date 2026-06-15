Morocco: Agenz Raises $5m to Expand Morocco-Based Property Platform

Moroccan proptech startup Agenz raised $5 million to expand its real estate data and transaction platform. The round was backed by Breega, Attijariwafa Ventures and Saviu Ventures. Agenz previously raised funding from Renew Capital in 2024. The new capital will support product development, artificial intelligence tools and broader services for buyers, sellers, agents, developers, investors and financial institutions.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Malik and Badr Belkeziz, Agenz provides property valuations, market insights, buyer and seller lead generation, and digital transaction services. The company uses data intelligence to help users estimate property values and understand market trends.

Agenz launched its transaction platform in 2023 and has since seen faster adoption. Its website passed 730,000 monthly visits in May 2026, making it one of Morocco's leading real estate platforms.

Chief Executive Officer Malik Belkeziz said the company wants to use data and AI to make real estate more transparent, secure and accessible. Breega partner Driss Ibenmansour said Agenz has built a platform that brings data, tools and transactions into one experience for Morocco's real estate market.

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Key Takeaways

Agenz's funding shows how real estate in North Africa is becoming a data and software market. Property transactions are often slowed by weak price transparency, fragmented listings, manual processes and limited market data. That creates problems for buyers, sellers, agents, banks and developers because it is harder to price assets, assess demand and close transactions. Agenz is trying to solve that by combining valuation tools, market insights and transaction services in one platform. The AI angle matters because better data models can improve price estimates, lead quality and market analysis. For Morocco, this could help make real estate more efficient and easier to access, especially for users who need trusted pricing before buying or selling. The challenge will be data quality and trust. Real estate platforms need accurate listings, reliable valuations, active agents and strong transaction support. If Agenz can maintain user confidence while scaling its marketplace and professional tools, it could become a key digital layer for Morocco's property market.