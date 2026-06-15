East Africa: Kenya's Family Bank Gets Approval for Nairobi Listing

Family Bank received approval from Kenya's Capital Markets Authority to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on June 23, ending a 5-year push to go public.

The listing will allow existing shareholders to trade their shares on the NSE, but the bank will not raise new capital. Family Bank said its balance sheet is strong enough after a 2025 private placement raised KES8 billion, or about $61.8 million, above its KES6.09 billion target.

The lender, founded in 1984 as Family Finance Building Society, received a commercial banking licence in 2007 and has grown into one of Kenya's largest tier-2 banks. It will join listed lenders including KCB Group, Equity Group, NCBA and DTB Group.

Family Bank posted its strongest results on record before the listing. Profit after tax rose 52.6% to KES1.6 billion in the first quarter ended March 2026. Total assets increased 32.3% to KES230.3 billion, while customer deposits rose to KES168.2 billion and net loans grew 12.6% to KES108.4 billion.

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Managing Director Nancy Njau said the listing follows years of preparation and supports the bank's 2025-2029 strategy, which is focused on becoming the preferred bank for biashara. Standard Investment Bank is the lead transaction adviser, PwC Kenya is the reporting accountant and Mboya Wangong'u & Waiyaki Advocates is the legal adviser.

Key Takeaways

Family Bank's listing is important for both the lender and the Nairobi Securities Exchange. For the bank, the listing gives shareholders a public market to trade their shares and provides a clearer market valuation after years of private ownership. It also improves visibility as Family Bank tries to compete with larger listed banks in deposits, lending and small-business banking. For the NSE, the listing adds a new financial stock at a time when the market has struggled to attract fresh companies. Because Family Bank is not raising new capital, the deal is not a traditional IPO. It is more about liquidity, governance and market access. The bank enters the market with strong recent growth, but investors will watch whether profit momentum can continue beyond the first quarter. Loan quality, deposit growth, capital strength and competition from larger banks will matter. If the stock trades well, it could encourage other private Kenyan companies to consider public listings.