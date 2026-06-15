Nigeria: Meet 18-Yr-Old Ayyoub Bouaddi, Moroccan Who Dominated Brazil

Ayyoub Bouaddi announced himself on the biggest stage in world football with a dazzling performance as Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old midfielder, regarded as one of Europe's brightest young talents, was one of the standout performers at New York New Jersey Stadium as the Atlas Lions matched the five-time world champions stride for stride.

Despite making his World Cup debut, Bouaddi showed remarkable composure and maturity throughout the contest. The Lille youngster led Morocco in touches, completed the most accurate passes, and recorded the highest number of ball carries. He also ranked among the team's best performers in ground duels won and successful dribbles.

His display further underlined why several European giants, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool, have reportedly been monitoring his progress. The teenager is already being valued at around AUD $131 million.

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What makes Bouaddi's rise even more remarkable is that he only committed his international future to Morocco a few weeks ago.

Born in France to Moroccan parents, the midfielder had represented France at various youth levels, including the Under-21 team. However, he opted to switch allegiance to Morocco last month, a decision that has already begun to pay dividends.

Speaking after confirming his international switch, Bouaddi expressed his delight at joining the North African nation.

"The coach and the president told me immediately that choosing Morocco was the right decision and that I would receive an incredible welcome," Bouaddi said.

"They did not lie. The welcome has been incredible, the facilities are top-level, the team is fantastic, so everything is perfect.

"I am very happy to represent my country, Morocco. I hope we will achieve great things in the competitions to come."

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also praised the teenager's commitment and enthusiasm.

"We're very proud and delighted to have him with us. The most important thing is that he is very proud to represent Morocco," he said.

Bouaddi's assured display against Brazil has already generated excitement among Moroccan supporters and football fans worldwide, with many viewing him as one of the tournament's emerging stars.

The young midfielder will be aiming to build on his impressive debut when Morocco face Scotland in their second Group C fixture on June 20.