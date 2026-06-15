Morocco: World Cup 2026 - Why We Could Not Defeat Morocco - Brazil Coach Ancelotti

14 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has attributed his side's 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to nervousness, loss of possession, and a lack of balance, particularly in the first half.

The encounter saw Morocco take the lead through Ismael Saibari before Vinicius Junior restored parity for the South American giants.

Reflecting on the result during his post-match press conference, Ancelotti admitted that Brazil struggled to impose themselves early in the game against the African side.

"I think this match, especially the first half, was very difficult. Because I think the team was a bit too nervous, lost possession a lot, and lacked balance on the field," Ancelotti said.

Despite the disappointing start, the former Real Madrid manager was encouraged by his team's improvement after the break.

"The second half was much better. It was a difficult match, but the team will be better in the next game."

Brazil will now turn their attention to their next Group fixture against Haiti on Saturday, while Morocco are set to take on Scotland on Friday.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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