Nigeria: 2026 World Cup - Disquiet As Referee, Player Suffer Travel Restrictions

Football fans and stakeholders have lamented travel restrictions and visa ban on referees, players and fans at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ghana's Thomas Partey is the latest, as he was denied entry into Canada on the grounds of his ongoing case in England, ruling him out of Ghana's opening match against Panama on June 17.

The former Arsenal midfielder is set to stand trial as he has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police.

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FIFA confirmed the visa ban in a statement released on Friday, stating that host countries reserved the right to approve or deny visas for tournament participants.

The statement read "We confirm that Thomas Partey will not be able to leave the Ghana national team's camp in Boston (United States) to head to Canada for his country's first match against Panama on Wednesday, after the Canadian government refused to issue him a visa.

"We would like to clarify that FIFA is not a party to the immigration procedures of host countries, including decisions to grant or deny visas.

"As has been the case in previous FIFA tournaments, the host government holds the final decision regarding visa issuance and allowing individuals to enter its territory."

Reacting to FIFA's statement, Kofi Adams, Ghana's Minister of Sports and Recreation, says the football governing body should not allow host countries to deny visas for players.

"FIFA can not say that it can not interfere with the internal affairs of the host countries as to whether they admit a person into their countries or not. This should not have been the position, especially for a player," Adams said while speaking to a local TV station.

The Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the country is in talks with relevant Canadian authorities on the matter. This was contained in a statement released by the ministry on Saturday.

The statement read:

"Ghana is pursuing active diplomatic engagements with the relevant Canadian authorities on this matter."

"Government further notes Mr. Partey's selection for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the significant national and global sporting considerations at stake, and therefore urges Canada to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and cardinal principles of common law," the statement added.

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Should Ghana proceed to the knock-out stage, they will need Partey to play on Canadian soil.

Pertey's visa ban is just another travel controversy to emerge from the ongoing World Cup. Somali Referee Omar Artan made headlines a few days ago after being denied entry into the US, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Omar, who was recently named Africa's Referee of the Year, was denied entry by U.S. border officials at Miami International Airport, citing security and vetting concerns under the Trump administration.

Reports also say the Senegalese supporters' delegation will not attend the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., after their visa applications were denied.

Football enthusiast, James Ogunjimi, reacting on his Facebook page, says countries with travel restrictions should not host FIFA tournaments.

"You are free to not want anyone in your country. You are free to ban the entire world and handle politics however you want.

But can you leave international tournaments alone so banned people don't try to enter your country to come and play football?"

Arsenal Legend and Former England International Ian Wright described the situation as chaotic.

"This is the World Cup of Chaos. Tickets are exorbitant, travel costs are high, and visas are being rejected. Is this how a host behaves?" We saw how Qatar was criticised, and now? I don't hear a thing!"

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the FIFA World Cup is currently ongoing in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 nations.