Sudan: Finance Ministry Orders Upgrading of Border Crossings to International Standards to Safeguard National Economy

Khartoum, 14 June 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim has directed strengthened regulatory controls and improved operational arrangements at border crossings, in line with international standards and best practices, as part of renewed government efforts to safeguard the national economy by regulating trade activity and facilitating passenger movement.

A high-level meeting held on Sunday at the Ministry of Finance, chaired by the minister, underscored the importance of full coordination among the technical bodies operating at border crossings and the integration of their respective mandates, while maintaining the responsibility of the current border management authority in regulating and overseeing operations pending a forthcoming government decision.

The meeting, which brought together the Ministers of Industry and Trade and of Communications and Digital Transformation, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Director General of Border Crossings, and other relevant stakeholders, emphasized the need to complete the implementation of an inter-agency digital connectivity system. This is intended to ensure the accuracy and transparency of transactions and enable decision-makers to monitor all procedures in real time.