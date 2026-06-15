Sudan: Attorney General Arrives in Geneva to Address the Human Rights Council

- Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Intisar Ahmed Abdal-Aal, Chair of the Committee on Investigations into Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, arrived in Geneva on Sunday.

She was received by Sudan's Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, along with members of the diplomatic mission.

The Attorney General is scheduled to deliver a statement before the UN Human Rights Council, outlining the legal measures undertaken by the committee to achieve justice, ensure redress for victims, and prevent impunity, underscoring the competence, integrity, and capacity of Sudan's judicial and legal institutions.

During her visit, she will also hold bilateral briefings with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the President of the Human Rights Council, and heads of several relevant international organizations.