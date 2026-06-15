Morocco Would Have Beaten Brazil Comfortably With Osimhen or Lookman - Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh believes Morocco would have secured a convincing victory over Brazil had they possessed attackers of the calibre of Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman.

Oliseh made the remark after Morocco held five-time world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C clash on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions took the lead in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Brahim Diaz before delicately lobbing Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

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Brazil responded 11 minutes later through Vinicius Junior, whose superb volley found the far corner to restore parity.

Reacting to the result on X, Oliseh praised Morocco's organisation and tactical discipline, insisting the North Africans were unfortunate not to take all three points.

"Impressive performance by this Moroccan side, defensively and offensively well structured. Had this team had Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman-type players against Brazil, they could have won by three goals to one at worst," Oliseh wrote.

The former Nigeria coach also suggested Brazil were rescued by the brilliance of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha.

"Brazil looked deceptive and thank God they had Vinicius Jr and Raphinha. I loved the belief and evolution from the Moroccans."

Morocco, who became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, will now turn their attention to a crucial Group C encounter against Scotland on 19 June as they continue their quest for another historic run.