Nigeria: Ilechukwu Targets Major Squad Overhaul As Rangers Prepare for Continental Return

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has vowed to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign as the Flying Antelopes prepare for a return to continental football.

The Enugu-based club ended speculation over the coach's future by announcing a one-year contract extension on Saturday, reaffirming their confidence in the man who guided them to domestic glory.

Ilechukwu led Rangers to their ninth Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title last season, securing qualification for the CAF Champions League and marking the club's return to Africa's premier club competition.

With the challenges of competing on multiple fronts next season, the coach says recruitment and squad depth have become top priorities.

"We are focused and ready to give our best, especially now that we are returning to continental football," Ilechukwu said.

"We are working hard to strengthen the squad and ensure that Rangers remain competitive at the highest level."

The former Plateau United coach is expected to oversee significant additions to the squad in the coming weeks as Rangers seek to build on their league triumph and make a strong impression on the continental stage.

The Flying Antelopes will be aiming not only to defend their NPFL crown but also to re-establish themselves among Africa's elite clubs after years away from the CAF Champions League.