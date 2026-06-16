Zimbabwe: Harare Municipal Employees Remanded Over Budiriro Drownings

15 June 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Harare Regional Magistrate Musaiona Shortgame has denied bail to three City of Harare employees whose alleged negligence led to the tragic drowning of three people in Budiriro.

Municipal workers Moses Dicko, Tinei Chihwai and Thomas Rwakatiwana allegedly left a deep sewer trench they had dug in the Budiriro high-density suburb unattended for five months.

The excavation subsequently accumulated water, creating a hazardous mud pool that resulted in three fatalities.

Following the retrieval of the bodies last week, Magistrate Shortgame denied the accused bail, ruling that the gravity of the culpable homicide charges necessitated their continued detention.

The three employees were remanded in custody until June 29, 2026, pending the completion of the state's investigation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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