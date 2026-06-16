Zimbabwe: Zim Women High Performance Stumble Against Rwanda in Kwibuka T20 Clash

Zimbabwe Women High Performance suffered a 33-run defeat to Rwanda Women in the Kwibuka T20 Tournament after failing to chase down a competitive target at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali on Monday.

Rwanda who won the toss and elected to bat posted 131 for six in their allotted 20 overs before bowling Zimbabwe out for 98 in 19.4 overs to secure victory.

Despite the defeat, Zimbabwe produced some encouraging performances with the ball.

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Salem Museka delivered an impressive spell claiming two wickets for just 12 runs from her four overs while Nyasha Gwanzura also picked up two wickets.

Kudzai Chigora and Lindokuhle Mabhera chipped in with one wicket apiece as Zimbabwe worked hard to contain the hosts.

Rwanda's innings was anchored by captain Bimenyimana Marie Diane, who struck an unbeaten 41 to steer her side to a challenging total.

In reply, Zimbabwe struggled to establish momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals, hampering their chase.

Nyasha Gwanzura led the batting effort with a spirited 33 from 26 deliveries, an innings that included five boundaries and a six. Captain Adel Zimunu added 22 runs, while Betty Mangachena contributed 12, but the visitors were unable to build the partnerships required to keep pace with the target.

Rwanda's bowlers maintained a disciplined grip on the match throughout the innings.

Ishimwe Henriette was the pick of the bowlers, producing a match-winning performance of four wickets for 26 runs to derail Zimbabwe's chase.

Captain Bimenyimana capped an outstanding all-round display by also taking two wickets to complement her unbeaten knock.

The victory extends Rwanda's impressive run in the tournament and strengthens their position in the competition.

For Zimbabwe Women High Performance, the defeat serves as a setback, but the side will take encouragement from individual performances as they look to regroup and bounce back in their remaining fixtures at the Kwibuka T20 Tournament.