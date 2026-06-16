Ethiopia: PM Abiy Launches 2026 Gli With Target of 8 Billion Seedlings

15 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched Ethiopia's 2026 Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) today, targeting the planting of 8 billion seedlings.

The initiative reaffirms the country's commitment to environmental restoration and sustainable development through large-scale tree-planting efforts.

Announcing the launch on social media, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia aims to plant 8 billion seedlings during this year's campaign, bringing the nation closer to its long-term target of planting 65 billion trees.

"Today, we officially launched this year's Green Legacy Initiative. With a target of planting 8 billion seedlings this year, we are steadily advancing toward our larger set goal of 65 billion trees. Join the movement and leave your green legacy for future generations," he stated.

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The Prime Minister called on citizens across the country to actively participate in the initiative and contribute to building a greener and more climate-resilient future.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the initiative was designed to restore degraded ecosystems, combat deforestation and soil erosion, expand forest cover, improve air and water quality, and create green employment opportunities.

Since its inception, Ethiopia has planted more than 48 billion seedlings nationwide, mobilizing millions of citizens from all walks of life, including members of the national defense and security forces.

The annual campaign, conducted during the rainy season, has become one of the largest tree-planting programs in the world.

The initiative has also promoted the planting of diverse seedling varieties, including fruit trees, fodder crops, fuel wood species, and ornamental plants, contributing to environmental conservation, food security, and urban beautification.

Through the GLI, Ethiopia has emerged as a global example in large-scale ecosystem restoration and sustainable natural resource development, demonstrating the power of collective action in addressing climate and environmental challenges.

Read the original article on ENA.

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