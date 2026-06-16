Botswana: Youth Skills Answer to Economic Challenges

Gaborone — As Botswana grapples with critical economic pressures, high unemployment rates and declining dependence on diamonds, young people equipped with practical skills and entrepreneurial mindsets represent the country's next great resource.

This was said by the Minister of Higher Education, Mr Prince Maele during an assessment tour of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology recently. The visit formed part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen collaboration with private institutions and position Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key driver of employment creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development.

Addressing the university management, staff and student ambassadors following the tour of the campus and interactions with students, Mr Maele lauded the institution for its exceptional professionalism and excellence and for raising the bar in positioning itself as a model for TVET.

He also went on to describe the campus tour experience as one that had left an indelible mark in his heart. "I am truly impressed by the passion, innovation, and energy demonstrated by both students and staff. It is clear why Limkokwing has earned recognition as a Global TVET leader," he said.

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Mr Maele stressed that as the country continued to experience a surge in high unemployment rates as well as a steep decline in diamond dependency, the transformation of higher education, including TVET, remained critically imperative. He highlighted that amid the prevailing economic challenges, it was time to make TVET fashionable. To this end, he said his ministry intended to advance a dual TVET model that

integrated classroom instruction with workplace-based practical training, ensuring that students graduate with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on industry experience.

He challenged the university to invest in exporting labour, to aim for self-sustainability by tapping into research, to place their Corporate Social Responsibility projects in the vicinity, conduct graduate tracer studies, as well as to establish industry partnerships.

The Minister also urged the institution to intensify the marketing of its programmes ahead of the upcoming sponsorship cycle and reiterated his support for student self-placement initiatives as a means of expanding access to higher education and skills development opportunities.

For her part, Acting Vice Chancellor, Ms Dato Gail Phung, extended her appreciation to the Minister for his visit and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to producing quality graduates equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

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She highlighted the university's culture of excellence and showcased the success of its alumni who continue to excel across various industries locally and internationally.

BOPA