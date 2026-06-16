Uganda: New Cabinet Pledges Discipline and Zero Tolerance to Corruption

Kampala — Uganda's newly constituted Cabinet has pledged disciplined leadership, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption as ministers began a ten-day induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

The commitment was voiced by Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the official opening of the retreat, where ministers and permanent secretaries gathered for orientation on government priorities and public service delivery.

VP Jessica Alupo said the induction programme would equip ministers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively execute their responsibilities, describing continuous learning as essential for successful public leadership.

Vice President Alupo thanked President Yoweri Museveni for the confidence placed in the new Cabinet and pledged that the government would justify the trust bestowed upon it through disciplined leadership and improved service delivery.

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She said recent milestones; the State of the Nation Address and the National Budget Speech, provided a clear roadmap for implementing Uganda's development agenda.

The Vice President reaffirmed government's commitment to implementing the National Development Plan and the 2026-2031 development framework aimed at accelerating Uganda's transition to upper middle-income status through sustainable economic growth.

She warned against corruption, inefficiency and slow programme implementation, saying Cabinet would timelily deliver government programmes and presidential directives.

"We have zero tolerance for corruption and inefficiency," she said, calling on ministers to embrace accountability and collective responsibility in transforming the country.

Alupo identified agro-industrialisation, tourism, science, technology and innovation, value addition, export promotion and import substitution among key development priorities.

She reiterated support for flagship wealth creation programmes like PDM, Emyooga, the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme and youth livelihood initiatives, saying they remain central to expanding financial inclusion and improving household incomes.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja echoed the Vice President's message, saying the induction programme is intended to strengthen coordination between political leaders and the technical public service while reinforcing adherence to Cabinet procedures.

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Speaking on behalf of Cabinet, Nabbanja congratulated both newly appointed and returning ministers and thanked President Museveni for entrusting them with the responsibility of steering government programmes.

She said Uganda's development agenda remains anchored in the 2026-2031 NRM Manifesto, the National Development Plan and the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, all aimed at transforming the economy and raising household incomes.

The Prime Minister highlighted agro-industrialisation, industrial development, science and innovation, and integrating at least 30 percent of households into the money economy as key priorities for the new administration.

Nabbanja stressed that Ugandans expect visible improvements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, electricity supply and employment opportunities, urging ministers to focus on results rather than bureaucracy.

"There is no room for corruption, complacency or failure to implement Presidential directives," she said.

In a significant policy shift, Nabbanja announced that government would replace paper-based oversight mechanisms with real-time monitoring systems to track government programmes and projects, improve accountability and ensure value for money.

She said the new approach would strengthen performance management and accelerate implementation across ministries, departments and agencies.