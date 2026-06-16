Sudan: Justice Minister Discusses With Egyptian Counterpart Legal Cooperation

Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif met on Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Justice, Mahmoud Helmy El-Sherif, on the sidelines of the Executive Bureau meeting of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers in Cairo.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr. Dirif congratulated his Egyptian counterpart on assuming office, wishing him success in his duties and reaffirming the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties between Sudan and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by the Sudanese delegation, including the Director of the Arab League Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Abdelazim Mohamed Al-Sadiq Al-Karouri; the Minister's Office Director Osman Mohamed Idris and Basmala Muntasir Mohamed of Sudan's Permanent Mission.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between their ministries and explored prospects for expanded cooperation in legal and judicial fields.

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Talks focused on mechanisms for exchanging expertise, advancing training and capacity-building programmes for legal professionals and advisers, and enhancing bilateral coordination in combating organized crime in support of shared interests.

The meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint Arab action and develop the Arab legal framework. It also coincided with Sudan's participation in the 76th session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers, where Sudan serves as a member of the Council's Troika, ahead of upcoming regional engagements, including the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention scheduled to be held in Doha next September.