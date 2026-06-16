Sudan: Prime Minister Pledges to Address Doctors' Concerns

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Government of Hope's commitment to addressing issues affecting doctors, praising their continued efforts in delivering healthcare services, particularly during the war.

The remarks came during a meeting in Khartoum with a delegation from the Sudan Doctors Union, headed by its President, Dr. Abdullah Abdelkarim Osman.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Osman said the meeting discussed doctors' contribution to rebuilding and rehabilitating Sudan's healthcare system in the post-war period.

He added that discussions covered several key issues, including health insurance for doctors and financing the reconstruction of private clinics and hospitals affected by the war. The meeting also addressed ways to encourage Sudanese doctors working abroad to return and resume their duties in the country.

Dr. Osman said the Prime Minister directed the formation of a committee to develop a comprehensive framework addressing all issues raised during the meeting. The committee is expected to submit its final report within less than a month, paving the way for the establishment of a mechanism to implement its recommendations.