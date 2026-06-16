Southern Africa: Free and Fair Elections Bedrock of SADC Stability

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has underscored the critical role of free and fair elections in sustaining democracy, peace and stability across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Speaking during a courtesy meeting with the leadership of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC (ECF-SADC) at Office of the President recently, President Boko praised the forum's longstanding work in strengthening election management bodies throughout the region.

"It is essential to manage elections in a manner that recognises the centrality of free and fair electoral processes to governance and stability," President Boko said, warning that perceptions of electoral irregularities posed serious risks.

"We understand the dangers that loom on the horizon should there be any perception of election irregularities, as that could cause instability. We are forever grateful for the role the forum plays in safeguarding the integrity of elections."

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ECF-SADC Executive Committee Chairperson, Mr Mosotho Moepya described the meeting as the first formal high-level engagement with Botswana's executive leadership since the 2019 general elections.

Following Botswana's 2024 transition of power, Mr Moepya said the country 'remained a beacon of peace, good governance and democracy' and continued to set an example for the region on the rule of law.

As Botswana prepares to mark 60 years of independence, he noted, it continued to validate its well-earned reputation as one of the oldest and most stable democracies in the continent.

Mr Moepya stressed the need to protect the credibility of Botswana's Independent Electoral Commission, calling it a vital regional asset.

"Modern electoral administration takes place within an increasingly complex and highly scrutinized environment," he said.

He cited constraints facing regional Election Management Bodies, including resource limitations, legislative ambiguities and evolving technological threats. Impartial EMBs, he added, remain central to safeguarding electoral outcomes.

The forum, Moepya said, remains engaged in ensuring regional electoral processes comply with peer review standards.

"While political partners may occasionally contest election results, the forum continues to emphasize that political stability relies on active participation and respect for institutional processes of IECs." Mr Moepya reaffirmed ECF-SADC's commitment to building institutional capacity, advancing electoral progress and strengthening conflict resolution in Southern Africa.

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"We encourage the continuing strengthening of cooperative networks among SADC member states to leverage electoral expertise for the benefit of all citizens in the region," he said.

Established in July 1998, ECF-SADC is an independent regional network representing 15 member states. It promotes credible, transparent and inclusive democratic elections by enabling EMBs to strengthen and learn from one another.

BOPA