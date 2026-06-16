Somalia: Somaliland, Israel Sign Strategic Partnership As President Irro Meets Netanyahu

Hargeisa , June 15 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation on Monday, marking what Somaliland described as a historic milestone in relations between the two nations.

The agreement was signed during high-level talks in Jerusalem as part of President Irro's official visit to Israel, a visit that Somaliland officials said opens a new chapter in bilateral relations focused on security, investment, technology, agriculture, water management and infrastructure development.

In a statement following the meeting, President Irro hailed Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland and thanked Netanyahu, the Israeli government and the Israeli people for their support.

"Today, a new chapter in history has been written," Irro said. "I extend my deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Government of Israel, and the people of Israel for becoming the first nation in thirty-five years to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state, affirming its nationhood, independence, and inherent right to self-determination."

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The Somaliland leader described the move as a landmark moment for the Horn of Africa nation, which restored its independence in 1991 and has since sought international recognition while maintaining its own government, institutions, currency and security forces.

"This courageous and historic decision stands as a testament to the resilience, political maturity, and unwavering aspirations of the people of Somaliland," Irro said. "For more than three decades, our nation has remained steadfast in its commitment to peace, democracy, stability, and the democratic expression of the will of its people."

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration between Somaliland and Israel.

According to Somaliland officials, the agreement will deepen cooperation in agriculture, water management, security, technology, investment, economic development and infrastructure, while creating mechanisms for closer diplomatic and economic engagement.

"I am also pleased to announce that the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel have formally signed a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation, marking a historic milestone in relations between our two nations," Irro said.

The Somaliland president said the declaration would serve as the foundation for a lasting partnership based on mutual interests and shared values.

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"We firmly believe that Somaliland and Israel will build a deep and enduring partnership founded on mutual respect, security, innovation, development, and a shared commitment to advancing the prosperity and well-being of our peoples," he said.

Officials from both sides discussed regional security, trade connectivity, investment opportunities and the strategic importance of the Red Sea corridor and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints.

The meeting also included senior ministers and officials from both governments, reflecting the broad scope of cooperation under discussion.

As part of the visit, President Irro presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with a Somaliland national honor in recognition of what Somaliland described as Israel's historic support and commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

"This achievement represents a defining moment in Somaliland's national journey and a significant milestone for its people," Irro said. "It will leave an enduring mark on our history and usher in a new era of partnership, opportunity, and international engagement."

Concluding his statement, the Somaliland president declared: "Somaliland has prevailed."

The Jerusalem meetings form part of a broader effort by Somaliland to expand diplomatic and economic partnerships and attract international investment by highlighting its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden and its position overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key gateway linking Africa, the Middle East and global trade routes.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.