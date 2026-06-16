Somalia: Somaliland President Courts Israeli Investors During Historic Visit

Jerusalem, Israel, June 15 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, during his historic official visit to Israel, held a high-level dinner meeting with leading Israeli business executives, international investors and representatives of major business organizations to promote investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between Somaliland and Israel.

The event brought together some of Israel's most influential business leaders and international investors, providing a platform for discussions on trade, investment and long-term economic partnerships between the two sides.

President Irro and members of his delegation delivered presentations highlighting Somaliland's growing economy and the wide range of investment opportunities available across key sectors, including livestock, agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy, oil and gas, the blue economy and infrastructure development.

The Somaliland delegation outlined the country's strategic advantages, emphasizing its location along one of the world's most important maritime corridors, its abundant natural resources and its position as an emerging commercial gateway linking the Horn of Africa to global markets.

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Speaking to investors, President Irro underscored Somaliland's record of peace, stability and democratic governance, describing them as critical foundations for sustainable economic growth and foreign investment.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to maintaining an investor-friendly environment through policies and regulations designed to encourage international partnerships and facilitate private sector growth.

The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment links between Somaliland and Israel while creating practical opportunities for business cooperation that could benefit both economies.

President Irro encouraged Israeli companies and international investors to explore Somaliland's untapped potential, assuring them that his government is committed to supporting investment initiatives and fostering partnerships based on mutual trust, shared interests and long-term prosperity.

The meeting forms part of a broader programme of engagements during President Irro's historic visit to Israel, which has included meetings with senior Israeli leaders, business executives and development stakeholders aimed at deepening cooperation across economic, technological, security and development sectors.

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The visit is widely viewed as a significant milestone in relations between Somaliland and Israel, reflecting growing interest in expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening economic ties between the two partners.

For Somaliland, the outreach to Israeli investors represents part of a broader strategy to attract foreign direct investment, create jobs and accelerate economic development by leveraging the country's strategic location, natural resources and growing regional importance.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.