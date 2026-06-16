South Africa: SAWS Warns of Windy, Unsettled Weather Across Parts of South Africa

15 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast that a cut-off low, associated with a surface high-pressure system, will bring windy, cooler and unsettled weather to parts of South Africa from Tuesday afternoon until Saturday.

"As the system moves eastwards, it is expected to spread these conditions to the Free State and the western half of the Eastern Cape. By Friday and Saturday, it may begin to affect the North West, Gauteng and neighbouring provinces," the weather service said.

SAWS will continue to monitor the weather outlook closely and issue updates and warnings as necessary.

"Take extra care on the roads - strong winds may cause dangerous driving conditions," the weather service warned.

Strong to fresh winds over the western interior may enhance the risk of veld fires.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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