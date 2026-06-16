Rwanda: Nyabihu - Six Dead After Consuming Suspected Illicit Brew

Six people have died after consuming suspected illicit alcoholic drinks at a pub in Nyabihu District in Western Province, officials said on Monday, June 15.

Jean Bosco Ntibitura, Governor of Western Province, confirmed the incident to The New Times, saying the deaths occurred at different occasions in Bigogwe Sector, Nyabihu District.

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He added that the victims were reported to have taken the illicit brew on Saturday.

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"It has not yet been confirmed that they died from taking illicit brew, although it is suspected that they had consumed alcohol at a local pub," Ntibitura said on Monday evening.

"The alcoholic drink might be the cause of their deaths, but that can only be confirmed after test results are available."

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Reports said that several other individuals have been hospitalized after sharing the same beverage.

Three suspects are in custody as investigation continues.

According to Ntibitura, medical and criminal investigative teams were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence for testing.

The governor urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid consuming illicit alcohol.

"As we have always emphasized, people should avoid consuming illicit alcoholic beverages because they are harmful to their health," he said.

He also called on residents to report suspected production and sale of illegal alcoholic beverages.