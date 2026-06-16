Ghana: Deputy EC Chair Bossman Asare Resigns

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare has resigned

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, confirmed the development during the Government Accountability Series today.

He said Dr. Asare has submitted his resignation letter to the President, with effect from July 31, 2026.

According to the Minister, Dr. Asare cited a desire to return to academia as his reason for stepping down. He will resume duties at the University of Ghana as a staff member.

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"Dr. Bossman expressed his appreciation to the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve the country," Mr. Ofosu Kwari said.

In a related development, the Minister also announced that Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Dr. Samuel Tettey, has retired from the Commission.