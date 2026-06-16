Ghana: Deputy EC Chair Bossman Asare Resigns

15 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare has resigned

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, confirmed the development during the Government Accountability Series today.

He said Dr. Asare has submitted his resignation letter to the President, with effect from July 31, 2026.

According to the Minister, Dr. Asare cited a desire to return to academia as his reason for stepping down. He will resume duties at the University of Ghana as a staff member.

Related Articles

"Dr. Bossman expressed his appreciation to the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve the country," Mr. Ofosu Kwari said.

In a related development, the Minister also announced that Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Dr. Samuel Tettey, has retired from the Commission.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.