Uganda: Museveni Tasks New Cabinet On Socio-Economic Transformation

President Museveni has called on Cabinet ministers and ministers of state to intensify efforts toward Uganda's socio-economic transformation, urging them to lead the shift from subsistence livelihoods to a modern, industrialised and wealth-creating economy.

Speaking on Monday while opening a 10-day Cabinet Induction Retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, Museveni described the retreat as a "place of sacrifice" and reminded ministers that the ruling National Resistance Movement was founded on principles of discipline, service and selflessness.

"This is a place of sacrifice. The NRM is a party of sacrifice. People who let us down are people looking for their own things," he said.

Museveni cautioned against what he termed ideological confusion among leaders, arguing that effective governance requires political education and a clear understanding of historical and economic transformation.

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"I have noticed a decline in political awareness among leaders. In order to help yourself, you must understand how to help your people," he said.

He contrasted political education with propaganda, saying leaders must be guided by knowledge rather than emotional messaging.

"Political education is knowledge and understanding, whereas propaganda is merely about exciting people," Museveni said.

The President warned that since 1986, government institutions had been infiltrated by individuals seeking personal enrichment, including opportunists, careerists and criminals, which he said undermines national transformation efforts.

He also reflected on historical economic systems, citing philosopher Karl Marx as a notable analyst of societal evolution, while disagreeing with some of his conclusions.

Museveni outlined the progression of societies from communal systems to feudalism, capitalism and socialism, arguing that Uganda must complete its transition into a modern production-driven economy.

He criticised the colonial economic structure, saying it limited Uganda to exporting raw materials such as coffee, cotton, tea and copper without value addition.

"They were not interested in creating a modern society. By 1962, only nine percent of Uganda's population was in the money economy," he said.

The President said Uganda's post-independence economy remained dependent on the "3Cs and 3Ts" -- coffee, cotton and copper, and tobacco, tea and tourism -- with limited industrial processing.

He emphasised that value addition, packaging and local processing were essential to increasing national incomes and creating jobs.

"The purpose of leadership is to transform society. We must move our people from subsistence production into the money economy and build a modern society," he said.

Museveni identified commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT as the key sectors driving Uganda's transformation agenda.

He urged ministers to actively mobilise citizens into the money economy through household-level engagement and enterprise development.

The President also highlighted progress in parts of the cattle corridor, where communities have shifted from pastoralism toward more commercial agriculture, while noting persistent challenges such as land fragmentation and low productivity.

"We cannot continue to have peasants in Uganda. Every family must move from subsistence living into the middle class or the skilled working class," he said.

Museveni further called for collective land-use models and modern farming methods, including irrigation and mechanisation, to boost productivity.

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Vice President Jessica Alupo said Museveni's recent electoral victory reflected continued public trust in his leadership and pledged Cabinet commitment to fighting corruption and delivering results.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the government would intensify monitoring of public projects and deepen agro-industrialisation to achieve upper middle-income status.

Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye urged ministers to translate policy into action, warning against complacency.

"The President has sounded a wake-up call. You must all go to the field and work there," she said.

The retreat, themed "Leading Government with Integrity, Discipline and Results: Delivering Uganda to Upper Middle-Income Status," is expected to align Cabinet priorities with Uganda's 2026-2031 development agenda.