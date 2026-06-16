Uganda: Foot & Mouth Disease Outbreak Sparks Fear Among Livestock Farmers in Sembabule

Sembabule — Livestock farmers in Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District, are grappling with a Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that has affected cattle in several communities, raising fears of further livestock losses and economic hardship.

The outbreak has particularly affected farmers in Lyengoma Village, Ntyazo Parish, where residents report that several animals have developed symptoms associated with the highly contagious viral disease and some have died.

Farmers say the outbreak has disrupted their livelihoods and forced some livestock keepers to abandon grazing areas amid growing concerns about the spread of the disease.

According to local residents, the outbreak emerged shortly after a herd of cattle was reportedly brought into the area from Mubende District and introduced onto contested grazing land.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We started seeing signs of the disease after the new cattle arrived. Some of our animals have developed symptoms while others have died. We are worried because livestock is our only source of income," said farmer John Badiidi.

Residents also linked the outbreak to longstanding disputes over access to grazing land, arguing that the introduction of additional cattle increased pressure on an already contested resource.

"We have spent years fighting to return to this land. It is surprising that cattle were allowed onto it despite the ongoing disputes and the presence of many local livestock keepers," said Edisa Nyamwiiza, a resident of Lyengoma Village.

The affected farmers are now appealing to veterinary authorities and the government to intensify vaccination and disease-control measures before the outbreak spreads further.

"We appeal to government to urgently intervene with vaccination and treatment programmes. We also want the cattle suspected to have introduced the disease removed from the area," said Umar Kalanzi, another resident.

However, the owner of the cattle accused by residents rejected claims that his animals were responsible for the outbreak.

"The cattle were examined by veterinary officers before they were moved. Claims that they brought the disease are not true," he said during a telephone interview.

Veterinary authorities have since responded to concerns raised by farmers.

Dr James Ssengendo Muwanga, the veterinary officer in charge of Ntuusi Sub-county, confirmed receiving complaints and conducting inspections on the animals in question.

"We examined the animals and did not find any visible signs of Foot-and-Mouth Disease among them. However, the disease has previously been reported in neighbouring livestock markets, including those in Mubende and Lyantonde districts," Dr Muwanga said.

District authorities have warned livestock traders against transporting animals from affected areas without proper clearance.

Resident District Commissioner Faizal Sseruwagi said security and veterinary teams are monitoring livestock movements to prevent further transmission of the disease.

"Anyone found smuggling sick animals into Sembabule will be arrested and prosecuted. We are closely monitoring livestock movements to prevent further spread of the disease," Sseruwagi said.

He noted that the outbreak is not confined to Lwemiyaga alone, revealing that cases have also been reported in other parts of the district, including Bulongo Sub-county.

According to district officials, animal health checkpoints have been established on major routes connecting Sembabule to neighbouring districts affected by FMD, while vaccination campaigns have already commenced in vulnerable areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local leaders have urged farmers to promptly report suspected cases and cooperate with veterinary officers implementing disease-control measures.

Foot-and-Mouth Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Although it rarely affects humans, outbreaks can have devastating economic consequences through livestock deaths, reduced productivity, restrictions on animal movement, and disruption of livestock trade.

The outbreak comes as livestock-dependent communities in the cattle corridor continue to face challenges associated with animal diseases, climate variability and rising production costs, making disease containment a priority for both farmers and authorities.